The Death of an Opposition Activist Three Days After His Abduction

An opposition activist in Zimbabwe, Tapfumanei Masaya, was found dead three days after his abduction, according to an announcement by the Coalition of Citizens for Change (CCC), the main opposition group in the country, on Tuesday, November 14.

The activist was abducted in broad daylight by armed individuals on November 11 in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, while campaigning for the December 2023 by-elections. His body was discovered on Monday, November 13, in the outskirts of the capital, although the police are awaiting further examinations to confirm his identity.

The CCC, his party, is calling for a thorough investigation into what it deems a « hateful crime » and urges that those responsible be brought to justice. This tragic event follows the loss of two other CCC members, a parliamentarian, and a former National Assembly member in October and early November 2023. They too had been abducted before being found lifeless.