Senegal and Guinea-Bissau have set up a joint technical committee for the management of their borders 

Senegal and Guinea-Bissau have established a joint technical committee for the « reaffirmation of their respective borders to implement cooperative activities. » The committee, composed of twenty-six members, will engage in the reaffirmation of the common border, aligning with the coordinated border management recommended by the African Union.

Vice Admiral Ibrahima Wade, President of Senegal’s National Border Management Commission, emphasized that the committee would initiate joint actions for the peaceful resolution of disputes, enhancing peace, security, and successful integration of their border areas.

Wade stated that this effort would create a managed space for the benefit of populations engaged in fishing, agriculture, and trade. The establishment of this committee comes amid a territorial dispute between the two countries over a maritime area of 9,838 km², abundant in fishery and oil resources.

In September, Guinea-Bissau and neighboring Guinea-Conakry formed a joint technical committee to clarify common borders, aiming to ease tensions between fishermen from both countries.