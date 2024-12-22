Algeria: Several deaths in new clashes between the army and southern separatists

A terrorist surrendered to the military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar, and 9 individuals supporting terrorist groups were arrested in various operations carried out by units of the National People’s Army (ANP) during the period from December 11 to 17, according to a Thursday operational report from the ANP.

However, according to sources who contacted our editorial team in Europe, at least 15 Algerian soldiers were killed and around thirty others were injured in several operations by the Algerian armed forces.

Despite significant resources deployed by the fourth military region to suppress the rebels and support the troops of the 6th military region, operations carried out in this area, under the direction of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Saïd Chengriha, resulted in particularly brutal repressive actions against local populations, including innocent civilians, according to the separatist rebels.

As part of the fight against terrorism and « thanks to the efforts of the ANP units, the terrorist named Benkhia Kouali, also known as Khouzaïm, surrendered to the military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar in the 6th Military Region, with an AK-47 assault rifle, a quantity of ammunition, and other items, while ANP units arrested 9 individuals supporting terrorist groups in various operations, » stated the Algerian communiqué.

In Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, and In Guezzam, « ANP units arrested 515 individuals and seized 56 vehicles, 344 generators, 200 jackhammers, 8 metal detectors, as well as quantities of raw gold and stone mixtures, explosives, detonating devices, and equipment used in illicit gold mining operations. »

The recent violence in southern Algeria, particularly in the areas of Tinzaouatene, Timiaouine, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, and Boughessa, has highlighted the brutality and inability of the Algerian army in its struggle for survival against groups fighting for independence in the southern part of the country.