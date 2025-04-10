Regional Tensions: Clash between Sahel States and Algeria alarms ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed on Wednesday, April 10, its « deep concern » over the escalating diplomatic tensions between Mali and Algeria. In a statement, the regional organization called on both countries to prioritize dialogue and use regional and continental mechanisms to resolve their dispute.

The crisis erupted on April 1, when Malian authorities accused Algeria of shooting down a Malian army drone in Malian airspace—an accusation the Algerian government categorically denied. Since then, relations between the two neighboring countries have rapidly deteriorated.

On April 6, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, members of the Alliance of Sahel States announced the recall of their ambassadors from Algiers. In response, Algeria recalled its diplomatic representatives from Mali and Niger. Tensions further escalated on Monday, April 8, with the mutual closure of airspace between the countries involved.

In the aftermath, Bamako announced its immediate withdrawal from the Joint Operational Staff Committee (CEMOC), a regional structure based in Algeria aimed at coordinating counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel. The Malian government is also considering filing a complaint with international bodies for « acts of aggression. »

This deterioration in bilateral relations comes against an already tense backdrop. In January 2024, the Malian junta terminated the 2015 Algiers Peace Agreement, which had been considered crucial for stability in the country’s north.

Bamako now accuses Algiers of maintaining ties with armed groups in border areas particularly Tuaregs whom it holds responsible for deadly attacks on its armed forces.

The situation has also sparked public mobilization: on Tuesday, around a hundred youths protested outside the Algerian embassy in Bamako to denounce « Algeria’s actions. »