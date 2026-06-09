This is a question debated by many observers of Algerian politics ahead of the legislative elections scheduled for July 2, 2026.

Since the adoption of Organic Law No. 26-08 on April 23, numerous observers have criticized what they describe as increasing control of political life by the authorities and security services. These concerns became more tangible on May 30, when a large number of candidate lists for the July 2 legislative elections were invalidated.

Relying on Article 200, whose scope is considered particularly vague, the authorities carried out a broad screening of candidates. According to opposition groups, civil society organizations, and even some political parties, this operation marks a new stage in the restriction of political pluralism and aims to shape a parliament largely favorable to the military-backed regime or to the Abdelmadjid Tebboune–Boualem Boualem duo before voting even begins.

Boualem Boualem is widely regarded as the key figure handling sensitive presidential and military affairs.

Officially, Algeria is a republic in which President Abdelmadjid Tebboune serves as Head of State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and holds the principal executive powers under the Constitution.

However, many researchers, journalists, and analysts argue that the People’s National Army has historically played a decisive role in shaping the country’s political, economic, and diplomatic directions.

Since independence in 1962, the military institution has often been viewed as the most important and influential actor within Algeria’s political system.

Currently, General Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army since 2019, is considered by many observers to be the most powerful figure in the country.

There is no conclusive evidence that would allow one to state with certainty that General Saïd Chengriha governs Algeria in place of President Tebboune.

According to various analyses, Tebboune does not fully exercise presidential power in practice, even though the military is constitutionally supposed to operate under his authority. These analyses contend that major decisions are subject to military high-command influence. In this view, the army remains the dominant actor within the political system, while civilian authorities possess only limited room for maneuver.

From a legal and constitutional standpoint, the Algerian president has the authority to appoint and dismiss the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army.

As Head of State and de facto Minister of National Defense—a function effectively exercised by the president in Algeria—Abdelmadjid Tebboune formally has the authority to replace General Saïd Chengriha.

Politically, however, the feasibility and consequences of such a decision would depend on internal power dynamics within the regime, which are not fully visible to the public.

To date, there is no reliable public information indicating that Abdelmadjid Tebboune is considering removing Saïd Chengriha from his position.

Army General Saïd Chengriha has instructed the People’s National Army to take all necessary security and operational measures to ensure the smooth conduct and protection of the legislative elections scheduled for July 2, 2026. The Chief of Staff emphasized that this security mission falls within the constitutional responsibilities of the military institution.