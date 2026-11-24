The Algerian regime is once again at the center of serious questions following the deaths of two people and five others on Algerian territory, approximately one hundred kilometers from the Moroccan-Algerian border.

Described by the Algerian Ministry of National Defence as Moroccan drug traffickers, the two individuals had, according to reliable sources within the Algerian Gendarmerie, actually worked for Algeria’s military security services in activities related to drug trafficking and intelligence gathering.

In its statement, the Algerian Ministry of National Defence claims that the two individuals were transporting 50 kilograms of cannabis resin when they were killed during an operation conducted by Algerian forces.

This official account nevertheless raises numerous questions, particularly regarding the true identities of those involved, the exact circumstances of the operation, and the deaths of five other people during this so-called operation, an element that was not mentioned by the Ministry of National Defence.

According to our sources, the group that was neutralized had financial ties to certain army officials and Algerian intelligence services.

One question arises: Who were these two individuals really? What missions were they carrying out alongside the five other people, and under what circumstances did the latter lose their lives? Were they genuinely drug traffickers, or individuals involved in activities linked to Algerian intelligence services? These are among the many questions to which the NDM’s statement provides no answers.

Between security propaganda, drug trafficking allegations, and persistent diplomatic hostility, the Algerian regime continues to fuel an atmosphere of suspicion that does nothing to promote transparency or regional de-escalation.Investigation ongoing!