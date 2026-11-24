Ukraine claimed on Monday that it had carried out attacks the previous day against two Russian vessels off the Libyan coast. The operation appears to mark a new geographical expansion of the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically manufactured naval drones as part of an “exemplary operation in response to Russia’s war.”

According to his statements, the attack sank the Russian corvette Merkury, along with a Ka-27 helicopter that was on board. The Russian cargo ship MV Angara was also reportedly hit. Kyiv claims that the vessel was used by Moscow to transport weapons as part of its activities linked to the “shadow fleet.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion nearly five years ago, Ukraine has gradually strengthened its long-range strike capabilities. In recent months, it has notably intensified operations against Russian energy infrastructure, considered a source of funding for Moscow’s war effort.

The Ukrainian Security Service specified that the naval drones had been transported to a predetermined location before being launched from a “mother ship.” However, it did not disclose the exact location of the launch site, while Benghazi is approximately 1,800 kilometers, as the crow flies, from the nearest Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian Security Service justified the operation by stating that the two vessels constituted “legitimate military targets,” insofar as they directly contributed to Russia’s military capabilities.

Libya, which has continued to face political instability and institutional divisions since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has thus found itself at the center of this new development in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

On Sunday, authorities in eastern Libya, which are close to Moscow, announced that a Russian vessel docked at the port of Benghazi had probably been targeted in a drone attack.

According to these authorities, an explosion occurred on board the vessel, causing no casualties. The ship had called at Benghazi to refuel and replenish its food supplies while en route to Russia.

A few hours later, the same authorities reported a second attack targeting a Russian cargo ship off Benghazi, this time involving explosive naval drones.

The eastern Libyan administration, led by the clan of Marshal Khalifa Haftar and based in Benghazi, announced the launch of a joint investigation with Moscow. On Monday, it also called on the United Nations to investigate the alleged presence of Ukrainian forces in the western part of the country.

For its part, the Government of National Unity based in Tripoli and recognized by the United Nations warned against any attempt to turn Libya into “a battleground for international conflicts and score-settling between foreign powers.”

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), for its part, called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation,” without identifying those responsible for the attacks.

In mid-September, the authorities in Tripoli had already denied authorizing Ukraine to use a military base in the country’s northwest to launch drones against vessels belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

On Monday, the Kremlin refrained from commenting directly on the attacks claimed by Kyiv. “Any information on this matter falls within the remit of our Ministry of Defence,” said Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian presidency.

Russia maintains close relations with the eastern Libyan authorities led by the Haftar clan. The latter had notably benefited from the support of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group during its unsuccessful attempt to take control of Tripoli between April 2019 and June 2020.

Following the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in 2023, Wagner was gradually replaced by the Africa Corps, a structure integrated into the Russian military apparatus. According to several media reports and analyses by research groups, Russian forces are still reportedly deployed at various air and naval bases controlled by Haftar’s forces.

Lacking a conventional military fleet capable of competing with the Russian Navy, Ukraine has developed a strategy based in particular on explosive naval drones. These systems have enabled it to multiply attacks against Russian vessels, first in the Black Sea and subsequently in increasingly distant maritime areas.

On Saturday, a Russian cargo ship was reportedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the Baltic Sea. At the beginning of March, a Russian LNG carrier also sank off the Libyan coast following a strike that Moscow attributed to Ukraine.

In December 2025, Kyiv had already claimed responsibility, for the first time, for an attack against an oil tanker belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

The claim of these latest strikes off the Libyan coast thus confirms the expansion of the maritime theater of operations between Kyiv and Moscow, with potential repercussions for the security and stability of an already deeply fragile Libyan region.