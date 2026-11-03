Western Sahara : Polisario’s latest military claims revive debate over its potential designation as a terrorist organisation

By openly claiming responsibility for attacks and bombardments targeting Moroccan military positions in several areas of Western Sahara, Polisario militias are signalling a strategy of armed confrontation and attrition warfare, allegedly conducted from Algerian territory. This comes in the wake of vetoes by Russia and the United States, which brought MINURSO to an end.

These attacks directly implicate the military regime led by General Saïd Chengriha, as well as the civilian leadership embodied by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, both of whom must now fully assume responsibility for the consequences of their decisions and actions.

According to reports published on 1 and 2 November 2026 by Sahara Press Service (SPS), the Polisario’s Algerian-based propaganda outlet, Sahrawi units targeted military positions in the Oum Dreiga sector.

According to SPS, in a statement issued in Arabic and English by the so-called “Sahrawi Ministry of National Defence”, the “independence movement” said that forward detachments of its fighters had carried out concentrated bombardments against Moroccan army positions in the Aglab El Kamouna area at dawn on Sunday, 1 November. The Polisario claims to have inflicted significant human and material losses on Moroccan forces, without providing any casualty figures or independent evidence to substantiate its assertions.

SPS also reported several other operations claimed by the movement in the Mahbes and Amgala sectors. On 29 and 30 October 2025, Moroccan military positions were reportedly targeted in the Akrara Atassa and Lagued areas, while another attack allegedly struck a rear command post in the Gleib El Aach area during the night of 30–31 October.

The growing number of military operations claimed by the Polisario against Moroccan army positions raises serious questions about the nature of the organisation, its methods and the security threats posed by its armed activities.

According to international observers, this escalation has reignited debate over the possibility of adding the Polisario to lists of designated terrorist organisations, in light of its military practices, its publicly claimed use of violence and its stated strategy of confrontation, allegedly pursued with the support of Algeria and Iran.